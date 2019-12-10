UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Industry A Vital Component In UAE’s Economic Diversification Agenda: Al Neyadi

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Heavy industry a vital component in UAE’s economic diversification agenda: Al Neyadi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry, has inaugurated the middle East Iron and Steel Conference 2019 in Dubai.

The conference, which will take place until 11th December, brings together professionals from the Middle East metals industry together from the GCC to discuss current trends, challenges and opportunities within the regional and global steel markets.

Dr. Al Neyadi also delivered the keynote speech during which he spoke about the role and importance of the iron and steel sector in urban and economic development.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Al Neyadi said, "Heavy industry, including the steel sector, is a vital component and contributor to the UAE’s economic diversification agenda and to our nation’s transition to a knowledge-based economy. The sector has matured since its foundation decades ago, and today, the Ministry of Energy and Industry is working closely with the steel sector to harness the potential of 4IR and stimulate downstream industries."

"There is no doubt that coordinated actions are needed to address the current market challenges; however, looking further ahead, regional investments in hospitality, healthcare, education and infrastructure are likely to continue on an ever-growing scale.

From Expo 2020 to numerous other mega-projects within the region, opportunities exist for companies able to offer unique products, services and solutions that enhance sustainability and incorporate 4IR technologies and innovations," Dr. Al Neyadi added.

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, said, "In the Middle East, we are witnessing a varied and unfolding situation. The GCC construction sector continues to offer strong opportunities for growth for the steel sector, with Expo 2020 in the UAE; Al Qiddiya, the Red Sea Project, and the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia; and the King Hamad Causeway Project in Bahrain, all producing rich opportunities for growth in the metals sector. However, as other major infrastructure projects are coming to completion, demand is expected to drop."

"The steel sector is typically understood as a bell-weather industry for understanding the operation of wider macro-economies, and in the context of apprehension of a global economic recession, it is interesting to meet with colleagues from the metals sector to discuss how they are finding business. I look forward to discussing with delegates their current attitudes on the global steel sector," Al Remeithi concluded.

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Dubai Saudi Bahrain Middle East December 2019 2020 Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

PTCL hosts its first ‘Digital Learning Hackathon ..

1 minute ago

All Pakistan Restaurant Association presents APRA ..

4 minutes ago

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

7 minutes ago

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

7 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.