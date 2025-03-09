Open Menu

Heavy Rains Kill 13 People In Argentina

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) BUENOS AIRES, 9th March 2025 (WAM) – At least 13 people have lost their lives after relentless heavy rains battered the coastal city of Bahia Blanca in southwestern Argentina, triggering severe flooding and widespread destruction.

Local media reported that two young girls, aged four and one, are missing and feared to have been swept away by floodwaters following Friday’s storm.

The torrential downpour inundated hospital rooms, submerged entire neighbourhoods, and left large parts of the city without electricity. Argentina’s National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich described Bahia Blanca as "destroyed."

Authorities fear the death toll could rise further, with the mayor's office warning that more casualties remain possible in the city, located 600 kilometres southwest of Buenos Aires.

The deluge, which began on Friday morning, unleashed more than 400 millimetres (15.7 inches) of rain in just eight hours—nearly equivalent to Bahia Blanca’s average annual rainfall—according to provincial security minister Javier Alonso.

On Saturday, the number of evacuees had dropped to 850 from a peak of 1,321, as emergency crews worked to assess the full extent of the devastation.

Bahia Blanca has endured previous weather-related disasters, including a 2023 storm that also claimed 13 lives, caused the collapse of homes, and inflicted widespread damage on the city's infrastructure.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Bahia Blanca Buenos Aires Young Argentina March Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

3 minutes ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugur ..

Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..

10 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan ..

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/ ..

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East