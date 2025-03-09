Heavy Rains Kill 13 People In Argentina
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 12:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) BUENOS AIRES, 9th March 2025 (WAM) – At least 13 people have lost their lives after relentless heavy rains battered the coastal city of Bahia Blanca in southwestern Argentina, triggering severe flooding and widespread destruction.
Local media reported that two young girls, aged four and one, are missing and feared to have been swept away by floodwaters following Friday’s storm.
The torrential downpour inundated hospital rooms, submerged entire neighbourhoods, and left large parts of the city without electricity. Argentina’s National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich described Bahia Blanca as "destroyed."
Authorities fear the death toll could rise further, with the mayor's office warning that more casualties remain possible in the city, located 600 kilometres southwest of Buenos Aires.
The deluge, which began on Friday morning, unleashed more than 400 millimetres (15.7 inches) of rain in just eight hours—nearly equivalent to Bahia Blanca’s average annual rainfall—according to provincial security minister Javier Alonso.
On Saturday, the number of evacuees had dropped to 850 from a peak of 1,321, as emergency crews worked to assess the full extent of the devastation.
Bahia Blanca has endured previous weather-related disasters, including a 2023 storm that also claimed 13 lives, caused the collapse of homes, and inflicted widespread damage on the city's infrastructure.
