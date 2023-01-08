Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 7th January, 2023 (WAM) – Since early morning, the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and its surrounding areas have had rains that ranged in intensity from heavy to medium. This abundance of rain centered on the steep heights, causing valleys and reefs to flow.

In magnificent natural settings in a wintery environment with a drop in temperatures, heavy rainfall helped the flow of valleys and waterfalls from the highest mountain peaks.

Brigadier Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Ras Al-Khaimah Police, urged all motorists to drive safe and observe all traffic laws and safety standards.