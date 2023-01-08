UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rains On Ras Al Khaimah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 7th January, 2023 (WAM) – Since early morning, the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and its surrounding areas have had rains that ranged in intensity from heavy to medium. This abundance of rain centered on the steep heights, causing valleys and reefs to flow.

In magnificent natural settings in a wintery environment with a drop in temperatures, heavy rainfall helped the flow of valleys and waterfalls from the highest mountain peaks.

Brigadier Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Ras Al-Khaimah Police, urged all motorists to drive safe and observe all traffic laws and safety standards.

Related Topics

Police Traffic January All From Rains

Recent Stories

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

2 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti- ..

Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

2 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

2 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 hours ago
 Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hope ..

Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hopes

2 hours ago
 Pumas winger Cordero sends Bordeaux-Begles third i ..

Pumas winger Cordero sends Bordeaux-Begles third in French Top 14

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.