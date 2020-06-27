Heavy vehicles banned during peak hours in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police announced on Saturday that traffic is banned for heavy vehicles and trucks on roads restricted to peak times in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting tomorrow 28th June.

According to a statement issued by Abu Dhabi Police, in Abu Dhabi city peak times will be from 6:30 am to 9:00 am and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm and in Al Ain city from 6:30 am to 8:30 am and from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.