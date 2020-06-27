UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Vehicles Banned During Peak Hours In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Heavy vehicles banned during peak hours in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police announced on Saturday that traffic is banned for heavy vehicles and trucks on roads restricted to peak times in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting tomorrow 28th June.

According to a statement issued by Abu Dhabi Police, in Abu Dhabi city peak times will be from 6:30 am to 9:00 am and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm and in Al Ain city from 6:30 am to 8:30 am and from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Vehicles Traffic June From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on Board of Moha ..

4 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

Over $30 billion needed to develop coronavirus tes ..

6 seconds ago

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks ..

8 seconds ago

Smart lockdown imposed in Phase-4, Hayatabad

10 seconds ago

Ethiopia Agrees to Avoid Filling Dam Until Final D ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.