Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Hedayah, the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism, CVE, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding on the margins of the Civil Society Workshop, with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, UNOCT.

According to a statement released by the centre, the memorandum will further expand the reach of programmes to prevent radicalisation leading to violent extremism globally and elevate the level of exchange in expertise as both entities work with complementary frameworks. It will also deepen Hedayah’s cooperation and coordination with UNOCT to enhance the effectiveness of CVE programmes, the statement added.

Hedayah Chairman Dr.

Ali Al Nuaimi and UNOCT’s Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov signed the memorandum with the attendance of Hedayah Executive Director Ahmed AlQasimi and the UN Special Envoy for the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng.

The Civil Society Workshop took place in advance of the joint High-Level Regional Conference for Arab League Countries on ‘Empowering Youth and Promoting Tolerance: Practical Approaches to Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism’ co-organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, UNOCT, Hedayah and the Global Centre on Cooperative Security.