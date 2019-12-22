UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hedayah, UNOCT To Expand Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 01:15 PM

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Hedayah, the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism, CVE, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding on the margins of the Civil Society Workshop, with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, UNOCT.

According to a statement released by the centre, the memorandum will further expand the reach of programmes to prevent radicalisation leading to violent extremism globally and elevate the level of exchange in expertise as both entities work with complementary frameworks. It will also deepen Hedayah’s cooperation and coordination with UNOCT to enhance the effectiveness of CVE programmes, the statement added.

Hedayah Chairman Dr.

Ali Al Nuaimi and UNOCT’s Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov signed the memorandum with the attendance of Hedayah Executive Director Ahmed AlQasimi and the UN Special Envoy for the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng.

The Civil Society Workshop took place in advance of the joint High-Level Regional Conference for Arab League Countries on ‘Empowering Youth and Promoting Tolerance: Practical Approaches to Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism’ co-organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, UNOCT, Hedayah and the Global Centre on Cooperative Security.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Civil Society UAE Vladimir Putin Cape Verdean Escudo Arab

Recent Stories

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

46 minutes ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

1 hour ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

1 hour ago

BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Ma ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.