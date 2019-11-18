Henkel’s Forscherwelt Science Lab for children opens in Dubai’s Children’s City

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) Henkel, in partnership with Dubai Municipality’s Children’s City, officially inaugurated its first permanent Forscherwelt (Researchers’ World) Science Lab for children in Dubai.

The inauguration was attended by Talib Abdul Kareem Jilfar, Chief Executive Officer, Infrastructure Services Sector; Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah, Chairwoman of the Supervisory board and the Shareholders’ Committee of Henkel; Holger Mahnicke, German Consul-General; and Mustafa İlker Kılıç, Turkish Consul-General.

The new, purpose-built science centre is the first of its kind in the middle East and the largest Forscherwelt Science Lab for children anywhere in the world.

Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "Opening the Forscherwelt Science Lab in Children’s City is part of the UAE’s ambition to provide children’s education that focuses on the future, innovation and science. We are confident that our visitors from the region will benefit from our comprehensive local support and expertise to shape the future of STEM education. We strongly believe that this is in line with the region’s focus on transitioning to a knowledge-based economy, and hope to promote innovation and R&D, as prescribed in the UAE 2021 National Agenda, through the initiative.

"

Naila Al Mansoory, Children’s City Section Manager – Dubai Municipality, said, "Children in the UAE will be inspired to explore the fun and excitement of science thanks to the newly-opened Forscherwelt Science Lab for children in Dubai, built in partnership with Henkel. We are extremely proud to open this new, purpose-build education laboratory in our facility at Children’s City, in line with our vision to provide educational performance and entertainment programmes. Moreover, we offer a range of exhibits and programmes on applied sciences, nature, space exploration, human body, local and international culture, as well as a kid's corner and a planetarium."

Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and the Shareholders’ Committee of Henkel, said, "To launch Forscherwelt here in Dubai is important for Henkel because it underpins our commitment to the Middle East, a dynamic growth region for us. As a company with strong family heritage, we look not only to develop our business in the countries we operate in, but we also aim to create a positive impact on the local community."