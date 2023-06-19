Heritage irreplaceable source of creativity in literature: Emirati, Korean writers

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2023) Researchers, academics, and media professionals from the UAE and Korea have underscored the significance of heritage as an irreplaceable source of creativity in literature and art during a panel discussion at the 65th Seoul International Book Fair. They also emphasised its role in crafting new narratives and retelling old narratives across the various mediums of writing, cinema and stage productions.

Moderated by Korean critic Yeojeong Choi, the session titled 'Bringing Emirati and Korean Heritage into Writing' hosted author Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union; Dr. Zainab Al Yassi, author and critic; Raed Barqawi, Chief Editor of Al Khaleej daily newspaper; and Jay Hong, author and researcher in middle Eastern studies.

Al Amimi highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between the younger generation and their history, identity and traditions. The chairman highlighted how the cultural heritage in the UAE serves as an inspiration for creating new stories or reviving old ones in cinema, drama, and historical research, noting the abundance of historical figures, diverse environments and intersections with narratives worldwide.

Barqawi likened heritage to an invaluable treasure that must be safeguarded and passed down to younger generations. He said that despite embracing immigrants from various cultures, the UAE has remained committed to nurturing and promoting local heritage and culture, through financial support, skilled human capital, heritage projects and initiatives in society, forums, festivals and intellectual and literary events that strengthen the Emirati national identity, the Arabic language and Emirati literature.



Al Yassi explained how heritage serves as a rich literary source, particularly for the genre of narrative prose, which incorporates elements and themes of heritage. Emirati storytellers, she said, recognise the importance of heritage as a means to connect with audiences who share the same past. She also opined that creators require a greater degree of skills and mastery to effectively engage with heritage, selecting elements that serve their vision and style.

For his part, Hong affirmed that the UAE and South Korea serve as exemplary models of countries that have successfully preserved their heritage while also making big strides in modernisation and economic development. While agreeing that heritage encompasses precious values, customs and traditions passed down successive generations, the Korean author emphasised that each generation should benefit from the experiences of the other, adding to it in a manner suitable for their time and place.

Panellists unanimously hailed the UAE's commendable efforts in promoting and preserving its identity and heritage by dedicating both financial and human resources to support heritage projects and initiatives.

