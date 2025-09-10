Open Menu

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Launches Global Sustainability Challenge

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 04:58 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has launched a global challenge to crowdsource sustainable solutions addressing the impact of climate change on the events sector.

The Green Incubator Challenge, created in partnership with Deloitte, is open to entrepreneurs, start-ups, students and companies worldwide to submit innovative sustainable solutions for events.

Submissions can include both new concepts and ready-to-deploy solutions, noting that the winner will have the opportunity to implement their idea at the 2027 DP World Tour and Rolex Series tournament.

The initiative aims to drive meaningful change and accelerate innovation in sustainability across the sports and entertainment industries.

A shortlist of submissions will be announced on 18th November, with three finalists selected on 19th December. They will present their ideas to a panel of expert judges during the week of the 2026 tournament.

