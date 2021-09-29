HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Dubai Sports Council has announced that the second edition of the HERO Dubai Hatta will take place on 29th October, 2021, at the Hatta MTB Trail Centre with cyclists from more than 40 countries, including the sport’s biggest stars.

The Dubai Sports Council’s HERO Dubai Hatta is part of the HERO Series and the only UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) mountain bike race in the Arabian Peninsula. Details about the 2021 event were revealed at today’s press conference at the Dubai Sports Council, with Khalid Al Awar, Director of Dubai Sports Council’s Sports Events Department, and Gerhard Vanzi, CEO of HERO World Series.

Organising the global race further boosts Dubai’s and Hatta’s rising profile as a venue for international cycling and mountain bike races. The race also supports the overall plan to develop Hatta and enhance its appeal as a world-class tourist and sports destination.

At the press conference, Khalid Al Awar said, "We are pleased to welcome HERO World Series back to Dubai for the second edition of HERO Dubai Hatta. The race is billed as the ‘Desert Fascination’ and for a good reason, because Dubai is a truly magical and fascinating place, and idyllic Hatta brings its charm to a glistening, awe-inspiring ultra-modern megalopolis.

"Hosting HERO Dubai Hatta is aligned with the Hatta development plans of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who recently approved six new projects which aim to support development in Hatta and enhance its position as one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the country and internationally.

"It is also aligned with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city and strengthen its position as the world’s most preferred venue for international sporting events.

"Hatta, with its challenging terrain and an exciting mountain bike trail, has emerged as one of the top destinations for mountain biking in the region and the world, and it hosts many local and international cycling events throughout the year."

HERO Dubai Hatta’s two race routes will wind their way across sandy dunes and rocky tracks. The "long" route is of 60 km with an elevation gain of 1,600m, while the shorter 30km course offers an 800m elevation gain.

The starting line will boast some of the most important figures from the international mountain bike scene, including current World Champions, Ramona Forchini and Leonardo Paez.

This is Forchini’s first opportunity to cut her teeth on the routes of one of the HERO Series stages. On the other hand, Paez knows the HERO like the back of his hand. He has won the BMW HERO Südtirol Dolomites a good six times and was also crowned winner at the HERO Dubai Hatta’s first edition in 2020.

Many other elite athletes have also confirmed their presence. The women’s race will see Forchini race against Ariane Lüthi, the current UCI Marathon world ranking leader. Expectations will be high from Lithuanian Katazina Sosna as well. After winning the 2021 BMW HERO Südtirol Dolomites, she will set her eyes on the top spot in Hatta after missing out by a hair’s breadth in 2020 and finishing second.

Among the men, Martin Stosek from the Czech Republic will be in action; he is the current leader of the UCI Marathon world ranking and a bronze medallist at last year’s UCI MTB Marathon World Championship. His compatriot Kristian Hynek, who placed second at the 2019 World Championships, will also be racing.

Fans will also keep an eye out for German Andreas Seewald, the 2021 UCI MTB Marathon Series leader and winner of the 2021 BMW HERO Südtirol Dolomites. Swiss Urs Huber, winner of the 2021Andalucía Bike Race, will also be at the starting line.

Gerhard Vanzi said, "The reigning world champions, Forchini and Paez, will honour us with their presence at this much-awaited event."

As part of its commitment to Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021, this year’s Title Sponsor of HERO Dubai Hatta is Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with a strong footprint in community wellness and wellbeing. Dubai Holding has been playing a pivotal role in building Hatta’s tourism and investment potential, showcasing the beautiful mountain destination and its dynamic offering to the world as a prime regional destination for eco-tourism, integrating hospitality and retail to offer a diverse leisure experience through Hatta Wadi Hub and Hatta Resorts among many other initiatives and projects throughout Hatta.

Registered athletes can make the most of 27th and 28th October by participating in training sessions at the Hatta MTB Trail Centre. This will be an opportunity for them to get acquainted with the routes. The 60km race will be flagged off at 9:00 on 29th October, while those taking part in the 30km race will be at the starting line at 9:30. The award ceremony will take place at 15:00.

The HERO Dubai Hatta kids will take place on Friday, 29th October, on a dedicated route inside the Hatta Mountain Bike Trail Centre. Open to children between the ages of 4 and 14. The children’s event will be an opportunity for them to compete alongside the sport’s biggest Names.