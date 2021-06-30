Hessa Al Malek appointed as Regional Ambassador of Global Maritime Club

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has been appointed the first Regional Ambassador of the Global Maritime Club, an international initiative created by Informa Markets Maritime.

With this appointment, the UAE becomes the first country globally to have an ambassador appointed for the club that promotes growth in regional maritime sectors.

The first regional club gathering will take place during UAE Maritime Week, from 12th to 16th December, 2021, as part of Expo 2020. The event is organised by Seatrade Maritime, a part of Informa Markets. To date, the week includes Seatrade Maritime middle East; Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa; Maritime Leaders Forum and Experience Maritime. A day will be dedicated to terminal operators and associated industries as part of the global TOC brand, also a part of Informa Markets.

Malek’s appointment will be a turning point for the club and the industry as she will utilise her 20 plus years of experience to advise on various subjects, benefitting the sector.

Commenting on her appointment, Al Malek said, "Through critical research, industry intelligence and highly targeted networking opportunities for its members, the club has helped to elevate the marine sector throughout the years.

It is humbling to be a member of such a distinguished entity. Through my expertise, I aim to carry forward the club’s mission of promoting the growth of the sector that has stood the test of time despite the pandemic. The UAE especially has showcased resilience. Our readiness to quickly respond and adapt to the challenges of the new world helped us significantly reduce the impact on the economic gains in the industry. Apart from this, one of my Primary goals is to make the regional maritime industry accessible for women and also support the next generation of professionals."

"In addition, I want to draw the attention of the industry to the plight of seafarers, who are the lifelines of the global maritime industry. Although the IMO, the UN, the International Labour Organisation, and governments around the globe are making concerted efforts, as part of the industry, the onus is on us to ensure the well-being of the community of 1.6 million seafarers, without whom the industry would cease to function," Al Malek added.