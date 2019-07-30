UrduPoint.com
Hessa Buhumaid Attends Summer Programmes At Social Development Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) The UAE's Minister of Community Development, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, has attended summer programmes at the Umm Al Qaiwain Social Development Centre.

The five-week long summer programmes at social development centres across the UAE kicked-off 1st July and would continue until 8th August, according to a press statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday.

Buhumaid attended a series of events, along with school students, senior Emiratis, volunteers and other community members.

She expressed her admiration for the quality of the events being organised in a family atmosphere.

The summer programmes cater to all segments of the society, including families, senior citizens, school students and people of determination. The programmes focus on six areas - recycling, creativity and innovation, happiness, activity and movement, family cohesiveness and financial planning.

The events stress the importance of family cohesion and cooperation between public and private sectors, the statement concluded.

