DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2019) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has crowned the winners of the 7th Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament at a glittering awards ceremony.

Held under the guidance and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament is organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council.

Participation is open to all Emirati and non-Emirati women working in the government, semi-government and private sectors.

Captain Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum, President of the Women's Council for Civil Aviation, was also present at the awards ceremony alongside Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum, member of the board of UAE Volleyball Association; Sheikha Maitha bint Hasher Al Maktoum; Shamsa Saleh, CEO of Dubai Women Establishment; Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Development at UAE Ministry of Community Development; Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, Board Member of Dubai Sports Council, Head of DSC’s Women’s Sports Committee and Head of the tournament’s Organising Committee; and a number of other sports leaders and dignitaries.

Buhumaid thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikha Hind, for their "constant and continuous support of women’s sports, and generous sponsorship of this pioneering initiative".

The minister also praised the efforts of the Organising Committee and the participants, and said, "Success does not come from a vacuum, but is a result of the hard work you put in every day, every week, month after month.

No one sees the efforts that go into training every day. So congratulations to everyone and it is great to see your achievements being honoured on this wonderful platform.

"We also happy to see a large number of participants in the seventh edition of the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament. The success of this tournament shows the growing awareness about sports and physical activity among women in the UAE."

Congratulating the winners, Sheikha Mozah Al Maktoum said, "We are proud of all the Emirati women who participated in the tournament, working hard in training and giving their best in competition."

Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, Head of the Organising Committee, while lauding the participants said, "As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says, ‘Women are the heart of the country, and equal partners in our march as a nation and its accomplishment’, so we are proud of all their achievements, their resolve and determination, their dreams and their commitment.

"We are proud of the steady pace of growth of this pioneering tournament, which was launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, and under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikha Hind."

"This year, we had a total of 1,023 participants from 50 government, semi-government and private sector entities. That is an increase of 20 per cent from last year and we are happy with the year-on-year growth this tournament has seen since we launched it seven years ago."