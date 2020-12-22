Hessa Buhumaid highlights importance of wellbeing to achieving best results, creating best model of government services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, highlighted the importance of wellbeing as a practical framework to achieving the best results in various fields and creating the best the model of government services.

The ministry also aims, through the "National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing," to highlight leading examples of wellbeing, exchange the best government practices, and promote communication between individuals and various entities in wellbeing sectors.

Buhumaid made this statement during the first "Virtual Wellbeing Forum for Best Government Services," which is the first forum of its kind that is organised quarterly to achieve targeted development results, improve performance and enhance wellbeing.

The forum was held in implementation of the recommendations of the Wellbeing Council, chaired by Buhumaid, with the participation of speakers from over 10 government entities, as part of the efforts to review government work, share experiences, benefit from government examples, and harmonise related efforts.

The forum was moderated by Ammar Al Muaini, Official Spokesperson of the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, and was attended by Dr. Manal Taryam, Executive Director of Primary Health Care (PHC) at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), who gave a presentation, entitled, "A Doctor for Every Citizen," to highlight the 24/7 remote healthcare services provided to every Emirati through smart applications.

Dr. Mona Al Kawari, Director of Specialised Heathcare Services at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, spoke about the "Senior Emiratis Wellbeing" initiative, which was launched by the ministry, in cooperation with the DHA, to educate the families of senior citizens suffering from dementia, in collaboration with a specialist medical team from Al Amal Mental Health Hospital and the DHA’s health centres and clinics.

Lt. Colonel Saleh Al Kaabi, Deputy Director of the Excellence and Leadership Department at the Ministry of Interior, and Amal Al Bulooshi, Director of the Project Management Office and the Digital Wellbeing Programme at the Ministry of Community Development, reviewed the government’s digital wellbeing services, as well as the objectives of the programme and ways of creating safe and meaningful digital communities and promoting digital wellbeing and positive digital citizenship, through enhancing the digital capacities of various segments of society.

Latifa Al Shehi, Head of Data Future at the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, gave a presentation, entitled, "Better Data for A Better Life," which addressed the importance of ensuring the flow of data and records, collecting quality field data, developing data acquisition methods, and providing metadata and statistical analysis for policy-making.

Al Shehi also noted that statistics improve people's wellbeing, in line with the moto of the United Nations (UN) Statistical Office, "Better Data for Better Lives."

Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, reviewed the "Integrated Strategy for Family Wellbeing," noting that its targets all family members, whether parents, children, adolescents, young people and the elderly, to promote cohesion and ensure overall family welfare.

Nouf Al Junaibi, Director of the Emirates Centre for Happiness Research, explained ways of understanding the concepts of wellbeing while Abdullah Al Kadid Al Mehrezi, Director of Statistics at the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, presented a working paper, entitled, "Sharjah is a Healthy City."

Shoaib Mohammed Al Kaf, Director of the Office of Strategy and Project Management-Ajman Centre for Statistics and Competitiveness at the Ajman Government, spoke about the "Social Life Index in the Emirate of Ajman," which was conducted in 2019-2020.

Ahmed Al Ghandi, Analyst at the Bank’s Supervision Department in the Central Bank, reviewed the "Emiratis Loan Programme," which aims to reschedule the loans of citizens exceeding 50 percent of their salary or income within a period of more than four years.

The forum’s participants reviewed efforts carried out under the Wellbeing Report and the National Survey for Happiness and Wellbeing.

At the end of the forum, a question and answer session was held for the public, and all the forum’s activities were available remotely through visual communication technology.