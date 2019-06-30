(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, headed the UAE delegation in the United Nations Public Service Day and Awards Ceremony held on 24th-26th June 2019 in Kaku, Azerbaijan.

The forum, organised by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, UNDSEA, in observance of the United Nations Public Service Day coinciding 23rd June every year, under the title, 'Achieving Sustainable Development Goals through Effective Delivery of Services, Innovative Transformation and Accountable Institutions'.

Opened by Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and attended by Liu Zhenmin, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, the forum focused on how to transform public institutions and equip them with the capacities to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Participants also discussed emerging issues and trends, good practices, as well as strategies and approaches to innovative governance. The forum was also attended by international and regional participants including ministers, senior government officials, mayors and representatives from civil society, academia, private sector, and international and regional organisations.

In a presentation, the UAE Minister of Community Development highlighted the UAE's journey in government services and its commitment to apply the UN agenda of Sustainable Development 2030.

Hessa Buhumaid emphasised that the UAE seeks to be among the best countries in the world by 2021, and was a strong advocate for the formulation of the agenda 2030. "The UAE’s commitment to sustainable development is at the heart of the country’s vision for its future," she noted, adding that sustainable development ideas permeate the UAE’s national development plan, Vision 2021, and the plans of the seven emirates.

Buhumaid explained that the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals was formed in 2017, and includes various Federal institutions, including the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with 12 others, all responsible for ensuring the implementation of the sustainable development goals agenda.

"As such, the Ministry of Community Development is responsible for two goals: 'End poverty in all its forms everywhere,' and 'Reduce inequality within and among countries,'" the Minister continued.

She added that the UAE also seeks to attain its goals through other initiatives, including the UAE Government Leaders Programme, a results-based excellence model, along with 52 National KPIs, and the National Strategy formulated in 2009.

"The UAE, through its national KPIs, looks to be among the top 10 countries in the Networked Readiness Index, where today it ranks in 28th position. The UAE also strives to be among the top ten countries in the Global Innovation Index, currently ranking in 41st position, and also looks to attain the number one position for the reliability of police services. It seeks to be among the top five countries in the World Happiness Report, where it currently ranks in the 28th spot," Buhumaid highlighted.

She went on to note various initiatives adopted by the UAE government, including the Global Star Rating System for Services, the World Government Summit, the UAE Drones for Good Award, UAE Innovates, the UAE AI and Robotics Award for Good, World Govtecioneers Race, Customer Happiness Factory, and the Emirates Government Service Excellence Programme.

Buhumaid also spoke about the UAE's ministries for artificial intelligence, advanced sciences, food security, as well its various strategies that address the global changing future landscape, such as the UAE Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the UAE Block Chain Strategy 2021, among others.

Noting the newly formed Ministry of Possibilities, the Minister of Community Development explained that it is the world’s first virtual ministry that applies design-thinking and experimentation to develop proactive and disruptive solutions to tackle critical issues, bringing together federal and local government teams and the private sector.

The Minister concluded her presentation by briefing Forum attendees on the UAE's ultimate goals to be among the best countries by 2021, and the best nation by 2071, as well as its objectives to attain space sector growth and its mission to Mars via the Mars 2117 Project.