(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, lauded the efforts of the ministry’s customers happiness centre team in Ajman for their remarkable progress and excellence after they received a "5 star" rating.

This came following the announcement of the 2020-2021 evaluation results by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of the evaluation of the Federal government service centres in accordance with the Global Star Rating System.

Buhumaid visited the Ajman Centre to congratulate them on the achievement, and lauded the dedicated efforts they made to receive a 5-star rating despite having to deal with the COVID-19 fallout.

She expressed her gratitude and appreciation to customers happiness centers in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and Al Fujairah for their unlimited efforts to improve and develop their services and for obtaining a "4 star" rating.

She also stressed that working extensively will enhance the performance of the centers with a rating of "3 stars".

"I strongly believe and confident in the abilities of the staff in these centers for their capabilities in embodying the best mechanisms of work and providing the best government services based on quality and proactive standards," she said.

Buhumaid emphasised that this achievement is the result of sincere exerted efforts and continuous team work spirits as well as a long series of achievements present and future in the process of UAE government towards the next 50th years.

Such sustained efforts strengthen the leading rank of the UAE and its global competitiveness, pointing out that the customers also look for receiving outstanding services that meet their aspirations and achieve their requirements proactively with a vision that promotes the leadership and competitiveness of the UAE.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, urged the ministry centres' staff to continuously obtain advanced ratings and achieve high star ratings. She said: Thank you and I am very proud of you, you proved your commitment and responsibility towards achieving a great rank; your outstanding efforts and fruitful contribution to make the Ministry reach such positions makes all feel grateful of the highest levels of development and progress we made.

"

"I do encourage you all again to do everything in your powers to support the development of the government's tasks and meet the requirements of the future, this will definitely benefit all the community members and society at large."

It is worth mentioning to know that Ajman Centre, which earned a "5 star" rating in the federal government's service center rankings, was able to make an average jump of 3.3 minutes in time and service delivery for customers, and an average of 0.5 waiting time minutes in 2020, compared to the average service time in the center of 5.5 minutes and the average 2.8 waiting time in 2019.

In 2019, Ajman Centre achieved 97.8 percent customers happiness percentage and (100 percent) staff happiness rate; the Centre was awarded the first place of "Al Namoos" Award during its fourth session for the Distinguished Organisation Unit Category in 2012, Second Place in Al Namoos Award in 2013-part of Star Rating Category 2013. The centre was also evaluated in the Emirates Government Distinguished Services Program-the (7) stars rating system in its second cycle in 2013 and rated with (4) stars when evaluated at the same program in its third session in 2017.

With regards to the e-transformation services in 2020, the center achieved 70 percent of total number of completed e-applications while (30 percent) only were completed through personal presence.

Additionally, the 4-star rating centres have achieved a remarkable development in the mechanisms of providing services to customers in accordance with best practices, based on development plans that would promote productivity and achieve "zero" waiting minutes for customers, this was applicable on all front desk staff to provide initiatives and procedures that would achieve happiness and satisfaction for both customers and staff.

As such, the centre managed to take the necessary precautionary procedures by transforming the customers’ requests and procedures through electronic steps (e-mail, WhatsApp, phone).