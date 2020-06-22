Hessa Buhumaid oversees basic clinical skills workshops for medical staff assistant volunteers

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, witnessed the "Basic Clinical Skills" workshops organised by the United Arab Emirates University in line with its role to support the voluntary initiative "The Assistant Volunteer For Medical Staff" as part of its participation in the national initiative for the training of specialised volunteers to support medical and patients staff across the nation.

This is one of the volunteer opportunities that target citizens and residents under the umbrella of the national campaign #UAE_Volunteers to support field efforts in combatting the spread of Covid-19.

Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, UAEU Chancellor, also witnessed the workshops in the attendance of Dr. Ghaleb Ali Al Beriki, Acting Director of the university, strategic partner representatives, government agencies in the country, Emirates Foundation, and members of UAEU faculty, and volunteers from across the Emirates at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Buhuamid stressed on the importance of holding these training workshops to help maintain the safety of the UAE community since these courses are not a long term volunteer task but rather a sustainable idea for specialisation to assume national responsibilities to support the medical staff to cope with the pandemic so that everyone enjoys safety.

Addressing the participants in this initiative, she said, "We are confident of your capabilities and skills and hold you to this national responsibility to play this important role."

Ghobash said, "We cannot stress enough on the importance of positive cooperation with government institutions and strategic partners in implementing this national programme and specialised training workshops to enhance the skills of our national medical teams to participate in protecting our society through the training and medical simulation centre in the faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences in the UAEU, which is doing a great job especially in these challenging times while the world faces the pandemic of COVID-19.

'' He stressed on the culture of volunteerism supported and promoted by the university among its community in keeping with the vision of the leadership.

During the workshop, Dr. Ali Al Fazari, Director of the Training and Medical Simulation Center, reviewed several different courses and training solutions for volunteers, including screening, patient evaluation, taking vital signs, first aid and CPR. He also reviewed via video technology with participants the importance of effective communication with people who are infected with COVID-19, as well as effective communication skills with volunteers and the medical staff. He informed the participants about COVID-19 infection prevention skills, how to deal with medical waste and the work skills of medical surveys through smart and many other medical, administrative, and technical skills.

Dr. Al Fazari said, "The Training and Simulation Center at the faculty of Medicine of UAEU is continuously seeking to strengthen strategic partnership with authorities and institutions by providing specialised training courses to equip volunteers with the necessary skills as needed in the field, especially in field hospitals to support medical staff. This will be directly reflected in reducing the non-essential burdens of medical staff, where the trainees perform tasks and assign medical teams, and take part in this responsibility".