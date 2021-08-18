Hessa Buhumaid receives World Organisation of Scout Movement delegation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has received a delegation from the World Organisation of the Scout Movement (WOSM), headed by Ahmed Al Hendawi, Secretary-General of WOSM.

The delegation also included Amr Hamdi, Secretary-General of the Arab Scout Organisation, and members from the Emirates Scout Association, including Dr. Salem Abdul Rahman Al Darmaki, Chairman; Major General Abdul Rahman Rafi, Vice Chairman; and Khalil Rahma, Secretary-General of the Association.

The visit is part of the Minister's decision to host the world scout technical support team meetings, which will be broadcasted globally from Dubai. The World Scout Forum will be held from 18th to 22th August, while the World Scout Conference is to take place from 25th to 29th August, 2021.

Buhumaid emphasised the ministry’s keenness to support any events that align with the UAE leadership's directives to enhance the UAE's global ranking.

She added that the scout movement reflects the value and authenticity of Emirati citizens and their dedicated practice of giving, following in the footsteps of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and highlighted the keenness of the UAE leadership and the ministry to support the movement.

The ministry is also very keen to support the Emirates Scout Association and help them achieve their mission and strengthen their role, Buhumaid continued.

She invited the Emirates Scout Association to organise some activities as part of the ministry's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and praised the Association for the opportunities it offers to young people, highlighting the importance of including people of determination.

Al Hendawi gave a presentation about the partnerships achieved by the World Scout Organisation with the youth and volunteering organisations globally, as well as their major impact in various countries as the world's largest and oldest volunteering movement, spanning over 100 years.

Dr. Al Darmaki pointed out that the association's strategy 2021-2025 highlights a set of priorities, such as engaging youth, integrating people of determination and enhancing partnerships with volunteering authorities.

Meanwhile, Khalil Rahma stated that the Emirates Scout Association, in cooperation with WOSM, will train a number or scouts on modern and advanced technologies.

Expected to see the participation of 6000 scouts from all over the world, the World Scout Jamboree will be broadcasted live and online (JOTA-JOTI) through the SAP pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai for more than, he added.