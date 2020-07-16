Hessa Buhumaid, Shamma Al Mazrui participate in youth seminar 'Marriage Beyond COVID-19'

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has emphasised that the "virtual wedding" being conducted recently due to current social situations has paved the way for more positive trends related to marriage among the younger generation.

She noted that there are positive changes in terms of personal views and societal behaviour related to wedding ceremonies to achieve a safer and stable future that supports Emirati family cohesion. This is revealed by the solidarity of social entities, youth and parents in taking national and social responsibility to benefit young people and promote sustainable benefits for the whole community.

This was stated during her participation in the youth seminar "Marriage beyond COVID-19" which was held remotely with the participation of Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and members of the Youth Council in the ministry as well as 200 attendees and followers all over the UAE.

In her opening speech, Buhumaid, said, "This youth seminar seeks to better reflect the best for the community, family and the UAE youth. We look for a more positive reality towards the concept of marriage among young people by discussing the challenges faced by them when thinking about marriage and highlighting the positive intellectual changes towards its costs."

She pointed out that the UAE government's survey about the repercussions of COVID-19, highlighted expectations of a radical change in social life, in terms of building more flexible and adapted societies. This encourages society to take national responsibility and make the best use of the current reality for a better future.

Buhumaid explained that organising a wedding at the lowest possible costs is not a defect or a default. The UAE society grew up on the concepts of cost-saving at weddings and accepting what is less without financially overburdening the groom, and encouraged the younger generations with more challenges towards the future.

She referred to the support provided by the UAE leadership to young spouses through the marriage grant to achieve happiness and well-being and build a stable and cohesive family. The ministry seeks to make a positive impact on young people and future generations towards non-exaggerated costs of wedding ceremonies and give the community the opportunity to get married at lowest costs.

Furthermore, Shamma Al Mazrui said, "The concept of marriage has seen several changes due to the pandemic and its effects globally. These effects provided young people with the opportunities to rethink of the mechanism of marriage procedures in the UAE society, whereas, COVID-19 imposed the cancellation of many activities due to the social distancing procedures including marriage ceremonies and forced us to reconsider the costs of weddings and organise simpler ceremonies."

The seminar which was moderated by Fatema Al Menhali, a member of the youth councils allowed young people to share different views on the concept of marriage and the impact of COVID-19 on community behaviour.

The participants discussed a range of topics such as the concept of marriage among young people, the challenges faced by them when thinking about marriage, positive intellectual changes during the pandemic towards marriage costs, its impact on the negative behaviour in the community on the exaggerated costs of weddings. They shared some positive ideas by young people about marriage, in addition to the importance of enhancing the concept of marriage and its basic requirements among young people, and intensifying media awareness about the costs of marriage.