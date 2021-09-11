Hessa Buhumaid views preparations of Emirates Down Syndrome Association for WDSC Dubai 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) As part of the Emirates Down Syndrome Association's preparations to host the World Down Syndrome Congress (WDSC-"Dubai 2021") held "remotely" under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, was briefed on the latest developments and arrangements for hosting the event scheduled from 18th to 20th November, 2021.

During the meeting with the National Organising Committee of the congress, Buhumaid listened to the presentation of Dr. Manal Jarour, President of the Congress and Chairman of the board of Directors of Emirates Down Syndrome Association, who spoke about the latest updates and arrangements made by the committee with Down Syndrome International Organisation in the United Kingdom, the best achievements and successful practices in supporting and empowering people with Down syndrome.

Dr. Jarour lauded the organising of the congress for the first time in the middle East and Northern Africa as a result of the association's efforts to improve the quality of services provided to the people of determination and the support provided by the UAE leadership to this category.

The WDSC will bring together an anticipated 1,500 delegates, including people with Down syndrome, their families and advocates, experts, specialists and researchers in the field of Down syndrome. Buhumaid received the banner as the next host of the WDSC during the 13th session of the congress in Glasgow, Scotland, 2018.

The participants will discuss recent significant developments, quality research in critical areas of global relevance to people with Down syndrome and topics of interest such as health, education, employment, sports, recreation and leisure, an adequate standard of living, the right to live an independent life, social protection, legal recognition and social and cultural inclusion.

Last year, Emirates Down Syndrome Association organised several self-advocacy programmes for the first time in the UAE in collaboration with the UK congress. The interactive training sessions highlighted the voice of Down syndrome categories to express their needs and defend their rights and decisions,