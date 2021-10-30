HFZA Announced As Title Sponsor For 6th International Procurement & Supplychain Conference In Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) has announced its participation in the 6th International Procurement & Supplychain Conference (The 6th IPSC conference) as a title sponsor.

Organised by the Blue Ocean academy, the leading knowledge-enabling enterprise in the region, the 6th IPSC conference is scheduled on 6 November at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

Built around the theme "One World .. One Supply Chain", the 6th IPSC conference brings together procurement and supply chain professionals from all over the middle East to discuss the best ways to thrive in an ever-evolving world of supply chain networking.

The 6th IPSC, MENA's largest event of its kind, constitutes a platform to share experience and knowledge through the presentations and sub-sessions that bring together professionals in this sector to share their future insights.

"Our participation as a title sponsor of the 6th IPSC conference falls within the Authority's keenness to actively participate in the Emirate of Sharjah's strategy to sustain the prosperity of supply chains and strengthen regional and international partnerships to ensure the smooth flow of goods and services, in line with the wise visions of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah," said Saud Salem Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority.

"Our contribution to this important event is also part of HFZA's strenuous efforts to introduce its services and facilities, which are the most comprehensive and competitive among the free zones in the Middle East and Africa," he added.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that HFZA is considered home to a large number of companies specialised in warehousing services, supply chains, distribution, transportation, sea, air and land freight, thanks to the unrivalled benefits it provides within a competitive, flexible and attractive environment for investments.

"Through our sponsorship to the 6th IPSC, we look forward to strengthening our relationships with business leaders and heads of major international companies and promoting investment opportunities and fields available in HFZA, which hosts nearly 6,500 companies from more than 160 countries," Al Mazrouei continued.

He added that HFZA is a perfect destination for supply and freight services, thanks to the strategic location that provides easy access to global markets, its world-class facilities, warehouses, executive office suites, VIP Investors Lounge, customs office, fully equipped entertainment centers, exchange offices, banks, accommodation for workers, and many other attractive advantages that make it stand out among other free zones in the region.