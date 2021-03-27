HFZA-based ATS Terminals greatly increase tank storage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The Hamriyah Free Zone-based ATS Terminals FZE has increased its tank storage capacity from 42,000 CBM to 72,000 CBM, at a total investment of AED 55 million. The state-of-the-art terminal is completely automated with efficient and new-generation tank monitoring and loading systems, tank gauging systems, automated firefighting systems, and 24 /7 security surveillance.

ATS TERMINALS FZE offers services to clients that include bulk liquid storage and bulk transportation of chemicals and petroleum products.

ATS Terminals FZE will be planning its phase IV expansion to increase the storage volume to 100,000 CBM in 2022.

Such expansions are yet another testament to HFZA’s position as a key destination for foreign investors seeking to expand their businesses in the region.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, accompanied by HFZA officials and directors, toured the new facilities of the Indian company, where they were briefed on the phases of the new expansion and the procedures for the storage process, built according to the best international standards.

Al Mazrouei commended the company's role in supply, distribution, transport and shipping chains, as well as the innovative mechanisms adopted in the process of storing liquid chemicals and petroleum products.

"Today, HFZA and the Emirate of Sharjah stand out as a global business and investment destination, thanks to the wise directives of H.H Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Our main goal is to provide investors with a holistic experience with cutting-edge services, stimulating initiatives, and competitive benefits," said Al Mazrouei.

Today’s announcement is a clear indication that we are on the right track to further strengthen the confidence of our investors and customers in HFZA’s business environment, he added.

In addition to offering industrial and commercial plots of land, HFZA, the second-largest industrial-free zone in the UAE, provides advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that strengthen external expansion plans for investors, especially in import and re-export to the world’s markets. It also provides countless competitive advantages, most notably a single-window operation that boosts the efficiency of performance and eases procedures of doing business, along with multiple tax exemptions, repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign ownership of businesses, and quick access to regional and global markets.