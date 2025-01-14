HFZA participates in SteelFab 2025, aims to attract global investments in industry

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) is participating in the 20th edition of the SteelFab exhibition organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The exhibition, held from 13th to 16th January, features more than 600 major global brands and 350 local and international exhibitors from 33 countries, representing top leaders and key players in the metalworking industry, alongside a select group of prominent local and regional companies.

HFZA’s participation in the exhibition aims to highlight the key advantages of setting up businesses in its Industrial Manufacturing Park, which is home to the largest number of steel manufacturers and fabricators in the middle East and North Africa. The park hosts over 200 companies specialising in welding and mining services, serving as a hub for their global operations.

Additionally, the free zone offers a range of competitive benefits, most notably strategic access to Hamriyah Port, comprehensive logistics solutions, storage facilities, and cargo handling services.

Saudi Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone), said that SteelFab is a premier global gathering for steel fabrication top-notch companies and a key platform for highlighting the latest industry trends.

HFZA is keen to participate in the exhibition every year to draw more investments into the iron and steel sector by engaging with major global companies and big-name brands operating in this critical industry.

The zone also aims to promote the competitive advantages it offers for steel companies, including a strategic geographic location, advanced infrastructure, modern facilities and warehouses, and other services designed to enhance production efficiency and boost export capabilities in the sector.

HFZA uses its pavilion at SteelFab 2025 to showcase its leading role in supporting the global and regional iron and steel trade, as well as its competitive advantages and services that make it a magnet for investors from the UAE and beyond.

Recognised as a key hub for the steel and iron industry in the Middle East and Africa as well as a preferred destination for specialised heavy industries, the zone accommodates over 450 companies investing in the steel sector, spanning an area of 50 million square feet. This sector alone represents 16 percent of Hamriyah Free Zone’s total 300 million square feet.

The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) stands as a prime example of sustainability and innovation in the UAE, combining competitive advantages with state-of-the-art infrastructure, while maintaining its commitment to fostering a supportive and integrated business environment.

By consistently participating in various exhibitions, the zone highlights its potential as a strategic partner for investors in sectors such as construction and urban development. It stands out with key competitive investment advantages and incentives.

These include a one-stop-shop system that enhances operational efficiency and simplifies business processes, comprehensive tax exemptions, unrestricted repatriation of capital and profits, 100 percent foreign ownership of businesses, and strategic connectivity and access to both regional and global markets.