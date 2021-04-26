UrduPoint.com
HFZA Remains First Choice For Foreign Investments

Mon 26th April 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The Hamriyah Free Zone (HFZA)-based Awail Al-Sham, owner of the Al Awail brand for prayer times clock and other innovative e-products, has announced that its products have become available in 100 markets worldwide, as opposed to 50 markets in 2013, the year in which the company has opted for the HFZA as its new headquarters, achieving a growth rate of more than 100 percent in the number of destinations of export.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, during his tour to Al Awail facilities, underscored the HFZA's commitment to bolstering investors, especially in the industrial sector, in line with the UAE’s Unified Industrial Brand Identity, "Make it in the Emirates", stressing that the authority spares no efforts to help investors and companies develop their products and services and increase their exporting destinations, as well as provide all the facilities and support to strengthen the value and global competitiveness of domestic products.

"The Emirate of Sharjah is by far one of the most important regional and global destinations in spurring innovative and creative products and industries. This comes in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who always calls for diversifying and enhancing the competitiveness of the domestic economy," he added.

Commending the quality of services and facilities provided by the HFZA, Yasser Hussain Al-Othman, General Manager of Al Awail, said, "The ideal investment environment of the UAE and Sharjah, in particular, has greatly helped us expand our customer base and go global. Not only that but the UAE's adoption of innovation and its practices and the state's keenness to encourage innovators and creatives have made it the favoured destination by all innovators, something that significantly helped our company grow further and penetrate a large number of foreign markets."

