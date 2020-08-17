HFZA, SAIF Zone sign 2 MoUs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, SAIF Zone, and the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, HFZA, recently signed two Memoranda of Understanding, MoU, with the Sharjah Driving Institute, SDI, to develop two driver training units in each zone.

This is being done to enhance cooperation between both parties to achieve their common objectives, including strengthening public-private partnerships and providing distinctive and highly efficient services to achieve their aspirations.

Thabet Al-Tarifi, Chairman of the SDI, and Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA and SAIF Zone, signed the MoU in the presence of Tariq Al Saleh, Chief Executive Officer, SDI, and several officials from both sides.

Commenting on the signing, Thabet Al-Tarifi said the agreement reflects their commitment to enhancing public-private partnerships to provide outstanding services in accordance with the SDI’s strategy to expand the scope of services across the emirate, within a distinctive work system that helps to achieve their ambitions.

Under this agreement, the SDI will be developing two training units fully equipped with all tools and devices. This is a part of the SDI’s plans to help qualify drivers, in accordance with the highest training quality standards.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei said, "The signed agreements are within the framework of the Sharjah Seaports, Customs and Free Zones Authority’s strategy and objectives. We are looking forward to achieving fruitful cooperation with the SDI which provides a wide array of value-added services for investors and customers."

"We will provide all facilities for this unprecedented service in the free zones to help save the time and effort of our investors and customers," he added.

Al Mazrouei underlined that Sharjah’s free zones are always keen to enrich their customers' experience to help them practice their businesses easily, pointing to the relentless efforts to innovate services and launch initiatives that contribute to promoting enterprises.