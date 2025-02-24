HFZA, SAIF Zone win two awards of 2025 MENA Stevie Awards

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), has been honoured at the 2025 middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, receiving silver in the "Most Innovative Leader of the Year" category and bronze for “Innovative Achievement in Thought Leadership.”

The Stevie Awards, one of the most prestigious globally, honoured Al Mazrouei in recognition of his excellence in leading strategic projects that promote sustainable economic development. His expertise in managing Sharjah free zones has helped attract more than 15,000 companies from 160 countries, reinforcing their status as top investment hubs in the region and beyond.

Al Mazrouei was selected from a pool of more than 1,100 nominees representing 13 countries. The awards ceremony, held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah under the patronage of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, featured a distinguished judging panel composed of global business and economic experts.

The judging process involved a detailed and detailed set of criteria to evaluate the creativity and real-world impact of leadership practices implemented by institutions and individuals, ensuring that only those with the highest standards of excellence and innovation were chosen as winners.

Al Mazrouei received the honour from Michael Gallagher, Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards in the presence of senior government officials, private sector representatives, and members of the press.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei emphasised that winning the Stevie Awards is a testament to the collective efforts of the teams at both HFZA and SAIF Zone.

“This prestigious recognition will further reinforce our commitment to adopting cutting-edge practices, fostering innovation, and striving for excellence in managing the two free zones. From creating a model investment environment to delivering world-class services that streamline business operations, the free zones have set a benchmark for global competitiveness,” Al Mazrouei said.

“This achievement would not have been possible had it not been for the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his ongoing support for the development of the Emirate’s free zones.”

He noted that HFZA and SAIF Zone achieved significant milestones last year, attracting more than 1,600 companies from across the globe. “This recognition is more than just an award—it’s a motivation to keep pushing forward, strengthening Sharjah’s position as a global leader in free zones and innovative services.

It also reaffirms the emirate’s role as a key economic powerhouse, known for its remarkable diversification. I sincerely appreciate the Stevie Awards organising committee, the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, and the jury for this honour. Our commitment to investors, along with our drive for innovation and excellence, will continue to guide us as we enhance our services and introduce new, forward-thinking initiatives.” Al Mazrouei added.