HFZA to participate in 26th edition of Gulfood 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) has confirmed its participation in the 26th edition of the Gulfood 2021 Exhibition, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 21st to 25th February.

During Gulfood 2021, the Free Zone Authority will highlight the numerous incentives and benefits provided to investors and companies, and its pivotal role in supporting the food trade and industry in the UAE, as well as its being a prominent destination to introduce the world’s top food and beverage companies to the emerging opportunities available in local and regional markets.

During its participation, HFZA will also promote its pioneering project, the Sharjah Food Park, which is the first and largest integrated facility dedicated to the food industry, both in the country and the region. Extending over an area of 11 million square feet, Sharjah Food Park is home to some 1700 companies operating in food manufacturing, preservation, packaging, re-packaging, import and export to markets around the globe.

Starting from 2,500 square meters, Sharjah Food Park offers investors and companies both space to operate their businesses, as well as all food licenses, with state-of-the-art logistics, sophisticated warehouses and modern office spaces.

Commenting on the participation in Gulfood 2021, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, noted, "Gulfood Exhibition is the most important forum in which industry leaders come together to discuss the latest innovations in the food industry and how to cope with the current developments and changes in this sector. That’s why we are keen in HFZA to take part in this annual gathering to foster our networking with decision-makers, industry leaders, and regional and international investors who are looking forward to making the best use of the emerging opportunities in the food and beverage industry."

Al-Mazrouei pointed to Sharjah Food Park’s substantial role in strengthening the UAE’s and the region’s food security through attracting the world’s top food and beverages companies.

All facilities are provided with an investment of up to 30 percent of the total investment volume in the industrial sector. The food and beverage industry is the UAE's third-largest industrial sector, with more than 568 local factories registered at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and employs some 10 percent of the total number of workers in the UAE's manufacturing sector.