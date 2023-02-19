HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2023) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) has announced it will take part in the upcoming 28th edition of Gulfood 2023, the biggest food and beverage supply platform globally.

The event will be held from 20th to 24th February at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and will host over 5,000 exhibitors hailing from 120 different countries. Among these exhibitors, 1,500 entities will be showcasing their products and services for the first time at the exhibition.

The 2023 edition of the exhibition will bring together some top players from the global food and beverage sector, working together towards shaping the future of the industry.

During the event, HFZA will highlight its key investment advantages, logistical and competitive services, advanced facilities and infrastructure, as well as the support it offers to investors looking to establish and conduct business operations.

As part of its participation, the authority will also introduce visitors to the lucrative opportunities it offers to investors in the food industry sector. Additionally, it will showcase its pioneering project, "Food Park," the UAE and region's largest integrated city for food and commercial industries. HFZA’s pavilion will also highlight exclusive services provided by the park, specifically tailored for food industry owners.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, reaffirmed the authority's commitment to participating annually in Gulfood, to promote the exceptional advantages that the free zone provides to investors, thus enhancing its position as a highly attractive destination for food and beverage companies worldwide.

Al Mazrouei noted that the Hamriyah Free Zone is the ideal destination for all businesses, offering a seamless operating system that caters to their unique needs, regardless of their size.

“The authority's unparalleled customer service and flexible procedures have established it as an attractive destination for investors seeking to expand their reach in regional and global markets. Located strategically and boasting a safe investment environment based on the best international standards, the Hamriyah Free Zone sets itself apart from the competition,” he added.

In addition to offering industrial and commercial plots of land, HFZA, one of the largest industrial-free zones in the UAE, provides advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that strengthen external expansion plans for investors, especially in importing and re-exporting, to the world’s markets.

It also provides countless competitive advantages, most notably a single-window operation that boosts efficiency and eases procedures for doing business, along with multiple tax exemptions, repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign ownership of the business, and quick access to regional and global markets.