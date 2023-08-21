Open Menu

Hi-tech Buses To Be Deployed To Serve Dubai Students During New Academic Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Hi-tech buses to be deployed to serve Dubai students during new academic year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) is set for the new academic year 2023-2024 by rolling out advanced buses to serve about 25,000 students across Dubai.

DTC's school transport fleet meets the highest quality and safety local and international standards, ensuring students' secure travel to and from school.
“Using DTC's extensive experience and resources, combined with investments in advanced technologies in school buses, highlights our strategic drive to boost the confidence of parents and the entire community while providing a safe and secure transportation environment for students during the school year." Such a drive, is aligned with the highest safety and monitoring standards observed in Dubai, will also promote the confidence of the Emirates Schools Establishment towards building a long-term partnership in delivering school transport services,” said Ammar Rashid Al Braiki, Director of Fleet Operation, DTC.


"DTC's school buses are equipped with a variety of smart features, including surveillance cameras, a system to ensure that no student is left behind at the end of each journey, a system to detect student movement in transit, and an emergency alert system for making immediate contact with the emergency management centre.

Buses are also outfitted with advanced electronic tracking system using GPS technology and a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system to streamline the boarding and disembarkation of students as well as an automatic fire-suppression system for engines,” he added.
"DTC is eager to promote safe and responsible driving skills among school bus drivers and attendants by engaging them in specialized high-level training courses.

DTC also conducts drills on the handling of emergency cases and First Aid to ensure that the team is ready and able to deal with any emergencies that may arise during the school transport process," said Al Braiki.
It should be noted that DTC provides a wide range of services to clients and is committed to providing quality transportation services in order to meet consumer needs.

It also focuses on upgrading the level of service by providing innovative and trendy offerings.

Related Topics

Technology Student Dubai RTA Alert Rashid May From

Recent Stories

Secretary visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity w ..

Secretary visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

4 minutes ago
 Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

4 minutes ago
 AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: ..

AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

4 minutes ago
 Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up produc ..

Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up production unit in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pind ..

RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pindora area

4 minutes ago
Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamr ..

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

13 minutes ago
 Four illegal housing schemes sealed

Four illegal housing schemes sealed

13 minutes ago
 Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

13 minutes ago
 Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in S ..

Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in Sanghar

13 minutes ago
 NBF to launch special learning material for slow l ..

NBF to launch special learning material for slow learners soon: Minister

11 minutes ago
 30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overchar ..

30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overcharging

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East