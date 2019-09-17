Hidden life of insects under focus in exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) "The Unseen", the latest exhibition of Emirati photographer, Yousef Al Habshi, officially opened yesterday at Manarat Al Saadiyat to celebrate his art of macro photography and the tools he used to achieve these artistic shots, which open up a world not normally visible to the human eye.

The exhibition has been organised by DCT Abu Dhabi and was inaugurated by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi. It features 27 images of Al Habshi revealing a hidden world of battle and suspense amongst insects, highlighting their survival tactics, whilst also illuminating the finer details of the artist’s technical expertise and artistic perspective.

Open until 28th October, 2019, "The Unseen" focus particularly on insects and living organisms and the means they use to defend themselves. The exhibition offers a rarely seen, close-up view into the lives of these creatures.

"We are proud to put the spotlight on outstanding Emirati talent in such a specialised field.

'The Unseen’ is considered a unique exhibition that will allow nature-lovers and photography enthusiasts to appreciate the expertise of Yousef Al Habshi’s macro photography," Ghobash said.

"This exhibition features exceptional, breathtaking images, which celebrate a specific photography technique that can bring out the beauty of a hidden world. Presenting ‘The Unseen’ at Manarat Al Saadiyat reflects our commitment to showcasing and supporting pioneering Emirati talents that are innovative and inspiring," he added.

In addition to the magnificent artwork on display, Al Habshi will also showcase the art of macro photography and the tools used to achieve award-winning shots. Visitors will get to meet the artist and learn first-hand about the skills required to bring the world of insects to life through macro photography. The artist will also present a series of workshops on macro photography, including masterclasses for beginners and children.