High-energy Fitness Sessions Take Centre Stage At Hatta Winter Festival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, organised a sporting event on Saturday, bringing together outdoor sports enthusiasts of all skill levels at the Hatta Winter Festival.
The event offered participants a choice between an exhilarating spinning class and an engaging high-intensity training (HIT) session in the heart of nature.
The spinning class featured bikes provided by 700 Padel and Fitness Hub, where participants, ranging from beginners to seasoned athletes, cycled to the rhythm of motivational beats under expert guidance. Meanwhile, the HIT session offered a fast-paced workout that challenged participants with strength and endurance exercises, catering to those seeking a high-energy, full-body experience.
These vibrant activities underscore Brand Dubai’s keenness to promote health and well-being through innovative outdoor fitness experiences.
The Hatta Winter Festival, a key highlight of the Hatta Winter initiative, features a vibrant line-up of activities that celebrate creativity, fitness, and adventure. Part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, Hatta Winter also features the Hatta Cultural Nights, presented by Dubai Culture; the Hatta Honey Festival and the Hatta Agricultural Festival, both organised by Dubai Municipality; and Hatta x DSF, organised by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate tax5 minutes ago
-
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-Stat2 hours ago
-
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of purposeful content3 hours ago
-
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case3 hours ago
-
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava3 hours ago
-
Cholera outbreak in Angola leaves 12 dead4 hours ago
-
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 164 hours ago
-
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 504 hours ago
-
Chinese researchers reveal link between physical activity, longevity, ageing5 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy14 hours ago
-
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries15 hours ago