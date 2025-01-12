Open Menu

High-energy Fitness Sessions Take Centre Stage At Hatta Winter Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, organised a sporting event on Saturday, bringing together outdoor sports enthusiasts of all skill levels at the Hatta Winter Festival.

The event offered participants a choice between an exhilarating spinning class and an engaging high-intensity training (HIT) session in the heart of nature.

The spinning class featured bikes provided by 700 Padel and Fitness Hub, where participants, ranging from beginners to seasoned athletes, cycled to the rhythm of motivational beats under expert guidance. Meanwhile, the HIT session offered a fast-paced workout that challenged participants with strength and endurance exercises, catering to those seeking a high-energy, full-body experience.

These vibrant activities underscore Brand Dubai’s keenness to promote health and well-being through innovative outdoor fitness experiences.

The Hatta Winter Festival, a key highlight of the Hatta Winter initiative, features a vibrant line-up of activities that celebrate creativity, fitness, and adventure. Part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, Hatta Winter also features the Hatta Cultural Nights, presented by Dubai Culture; the Hatta Honey Festival and the Hatta Agricultural Festival, both organised by Dubai Municipality; and Hatta x DSF, organised by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

