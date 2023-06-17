High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable energy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 17th June, 2023 (WAM) – A high-level delegation from the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), led by Ahmed Ali Al-Ebrahim, CEO of the GCCIA, visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is implementing.

The visit aimed to gain insights into DEWA’s experience in developing sustainable energy technologies. The delegation was briefed by DEWA’s officials about the latest photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies used at the solar park, as well as DEWA’s efforts in innovation and research and development (R&D) in renewable and clean energy.

The visit included tours of both the Innovation Centre and the R&D Centre at the solar park.

“We are keen to share our successful experience in the renewable and clean energy sector with relevant ministries and organisations regionally and globally, especially the GCCIA, which exemplifies economic integration and cooperation, ensuring the security of the GCC’s power grid.

This fosters mutual benefits and enhances the region’s energy sector. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030.

It contributes to the realisation of the wise leadership’s vision to promote sustainability, innovation and the transition towards a sustainable green economy, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.



DEWA raises awareness about renewable and clean energy and sustainability through the Innovation Centre.

It offers visitors a unique experience to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies. The first-floor exhibition focuses on DEWA’s journey, vital historical inventions and innovations in electricity, and the latest renewable and sustainable energy developments.



The R&D Centre at the solar park aims to bolster the UAE’s research and development sector, provide it with qualified national competencies, and support the scientific community through knowledge dissemination and developing Emirati researchers’ skills and capabilities.

With its pioneering projects, valuable partnerships and innovative developments, the Centre supports DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

After the visit, the GCCIA delegation praised DEWA’s commitment to renewable and clean energy and thanked DEWA’s officials for the opportunity to learn about the various phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park as well as the efforts and projects of the R&D Centre and the Innovation Centre.



