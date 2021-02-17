High-level representation from 97 countries at opening ceremony of IDEX, NAVDEX 2021: Ishaq Al Balushi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, Head of the Executive Directorate of Industries and Development of Defence Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence and Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX, has said that the participation of 900 companies from 59 countries in the current edition of the joint event, compared to 60 countries in its previous edition, reflects the confidence of the international community in the UAE’s capacity to organise leading events in the defence sector, amidst the extraordinary conditions facing the world due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Balushi said that five new countries will participate in IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 for the first time, while 69 companies will showcase their advanced technologies in the defence and security industries.

He pointed out that the two exhibitions will witness a large international presence, as more than 97 countries confirmed that they will take part in the opening ceremony and with high-level representation from defence ministers, chiefs of staff and decision-makers.

The launch of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 will highlight the UAE’s preparations and ambitions for the next 50 years, coinciding with the country’s golden jubilee, as well as the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, of the country’s future in terms of the defence and security industries and space sciences, he added.

He also pointed out that over 144 national companies will participate as part of the UAE pavilion, which will be the largest pavilion followed by those of the US, Saudi Arabia, China and France.

The UAE pavilion will be led by the companies, Tawazun and the EDGE Group, in terms of contributions, Al Balushi further added, noting that the EDGE pavilion will comprise 26 companies specialising in all defence and security industries.

The event’s organising committee has adopted the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of exhibitors, participants and visitors, he further said, noting that the International Defence Conference associated with IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 will be held for the first time on a hybrid basis on 20th February, 2021, one day before the exhibitions.

The move aims to gather experts and specialists for around the world at the ADNOC business Centre, as well as remotely, to discuss the impact of innovation on defence industries, he added.