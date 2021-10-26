High-level speakers announced for 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Over 80 speakers representing governments, leading businesses and chambers of commerce from around the world will soon gather for the 12th World Chambers Congress (12WCC) in Dubai, where they will share their insights and perspectives on "Chambers 4.0", a new approach to how chambers of commerce should serve their members and social ecosystems in the post-COVID digital era.

Co-organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), its World Chambers Federation and Dubai Chamber, the 12WCC takes place from 23rd to 25th November, 2021, at the Madinat Jumeirah.

Among the high-level speakers confirmed for the congress are Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications and Chair of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Hamad Buamim, Chair of the ICC World Chambers Federation and President and CEO of Dubai Chamber; John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary-General, International Chamber of Commerce; Anabel Gonzalez, Deputy Director-General, Word Trade Organisation; Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre; Adam J. Bock, Executive education Instructor and Coach, Wisconsin school of Business; Interim CFO, Endsulin; and Ted Souder, Head of Industry – Retail, Google; Vice-Chair, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

Several chamber leaders will address delegates during the congress and share their experiences and best practices, including Richard Burge, Chief Executive, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ben Butters, CEO, Eurochambres; Artem Dalevich, Vice-President, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Adolfo Diaz-Ambrona, Secretary-General, Spain Chamber; Toki Mabogunje, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Frederic Ronal, Vice-President, CCI Marseille Provence; Nicolas Uribe Rueda, President, Bogota Chamber of Commerce; Vincent Subilia, Director-General, Geneva Chamber of Commerce; and Nola Watson, Deputy President Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others.

The experts join a roster of speakers that will be participating over the three days of the congress, who will take part in over 44 sessions and discuss key issues, such as challenges and opportunities for chambers of commerce and businesses around the world, the evolving role of public-private sector partnerships, health and safety standards, business resilience and preparing for future crises, logistical support for the sector in a new business paradigm, and what tools are needed to facilitate investment in the post-COVID-19 era.

Buamim highlighted the significance of the 12WCC in Dubai, which comes at a time when the emirate welcomes the world for Expo 2020 Dubai, offering congress delegates an ideal platform to network, share knowledge, foster cross-border cooperation and boost their global profile.

"The World Chambers Congress will see chamber leaders reset the global conversation about the challenges and opportunities created by COVID-19, share best practices and offer a glimpse into what the chambers of the future will look like. At the same time, visiting delegates will get the opportunity to learn all about how Dubai and Dubai Chamber are leveraging advanced technologies to turn COVID-related challenges into opportunities and creating added value for businesses," said Buamim.