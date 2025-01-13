Open Menu

High-Level UAE Delegation Arrives In Lebanon To Reopen Embassy In Beirut

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 02:00 AM

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) In response to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and following a call between His Highness and His Excellency Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon, a high-level UAE delegation arrived in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, to undertake all necessary arrangements to reopen the UAE embassy in Beirut.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that reopening the embassy reflects the longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples.

The Ministry emphasised the UAE’s unwavering position toward Lebanon’s unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as its support for the brotherly Lebanese people.

Moreover, the Ministry underscored that reopening the embassy comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Lebanon, which reflects the UAE’s keenness to support stability and development in Lebanon, and its steadfast commitment to providing comprehensive support to the Lebanese people across various sectors.

Related Topics

UAE Beirut Lebanon All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to re ..

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut

5 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

2 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..

2 hours ago
 TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategie ..

TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..

3 hours ago
 NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger gener ..

NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..

3 hours ago
 Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innova ..

Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation

3 hours ago
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transiti ..

UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly

3 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transf ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..

3 hours ago
 Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels ..

Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..

4 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of s ..

Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..

4 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off

DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off

4 hours ago
 Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory a ..

Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory at 2025 Team Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East