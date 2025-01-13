High-Level UAE Delegation Arrives In Lebanon To Reopen Embassy In Beirut
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 02:00 AM
BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) In response to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and following a call between His Highness and His Excellency Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon, a high-level UAE delegation arrived in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, to undertake all necessary arrangements to reopen the UAE embassy in Beirut.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that reopening the embassy reflects the longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples.
The Ministry emphasised the UAE’s unwavering position toward Lebanon’s unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as its support for the brotherly Lebanese people.
Moreover, the Ministry underscored that reopening the embassy comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Lebanon, which reflects the UAE’s keenness to support stability and development in Lebanon, and its steadfast commitment to providing comprehensive support to the Lebanese people across various sectors.
