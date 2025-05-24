Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) A delegation from the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, visited Marymount International School, Paris.

The delegation was led by Ambassador Dr. Khalid Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Committee, accompanied by Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and President of the General Union of Arab Experts.

During the visit, the delegation discussed with the school’s director, Sarah Thomas, ways to promote shared values and opportunities to inspire the next generation of global citizens.

The discussion focused on enhancing mutual cultural understanding, coexistence, and acceptance.

They emphasised the importance of creating inclusive and safe environments that allow young people to thrive as global citizens and leaders in promoting human fraternity.

Al Ghaith described the visit as an important step in an ongoing journey to prepare a generation rooted in the values of coexistence, tolerance, and human fraternity — a generation equipped with knowledge and education, contributing to the building of more peaceful, unified, and harmonious societies.