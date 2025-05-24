Higher Committee For Human Fraternity Delegation Visits Marymount School In Paris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) A delegation from the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, visited Marymount International School, Paris.
The delegation was led by Ambassador Dr. Khalid Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Committee, accompanied by Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and President of the General Union of Arab Experts.
During the visit, the delegation discussed with the school’s director, Sarah Thomas, ways to promote shared values and opportunities to inspire the next generation of global citizens.
The discussion focused on enhancing mutual cultural understanding, coexistence, and acceptance.
They emphasised the importance of creating inclusive and safe environments that allow young people to thrive as global citizens and leaders in promoting human fraternity.
Al Ghaith described the visit as an important step in an ongoing journey to prepare a generation rooted in the values of coexistence, tolerance, and human fraternity — a generation equipped with knowledge and education, contributing to the building of more peaceful, unified, and harmonious societies.
Recent Stories
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh
Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered
UAF opens postgraduate admissions
Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case
Pakistan Consulate Jeddah to organize Thanksgiving Event
Condolence reference held to pay tribute to martyrs of Khuzdar tragedy
Gaza enduring ‘cruelest phase’ of Israel’s war and blockade, UN chief says
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX EUROPE1 minute ago
-
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Paris2 minutes ago
-
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'31 minutes ago
-
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan1 hour ago
-
FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot2 hours ago
-
UNRWA: Aid going into Gaza now needle in haystack2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with outstanding participants of ‘Al Nokhba’ Programme2 hours ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of 10 strategic MoUs between Ajman government, Chongqing Munici ..2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals agenda of Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exh ..3 hours ago
-
Rain, winds, lightning strikes kill 45 in India3 hours ago
-
SRTA hosts 'Digital Communication Horizons' to support smart transformation3 hours ago
-
Digital Dubai concludes successful participation in GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin3 hours ago