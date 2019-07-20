Higher Committee for SCC Elections issues resolution to form constituency committees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) The Higher Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, elections has issued Resolution No. 4 of 2019 on the formation of electoral constituency committees in the cities of Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalbaa, Dibba Al Hisn and Al Hamriyah and the areas of Al Bataeh, Mleiha and Al Madam.

The resolution was issued after reviewing Law No. 3 of 1999 on the establishment of SCC and the rules and amendments; Emiri Decree No. 59 of 2015 on the organisation of the SCC elections and the amendments; and Emiri Decree No. 15 of 2019 on the formation of the Higher Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council elections.

According to the resolution of the Higher Committee, the constituency committees will exercise all the functions and powers vested in them by Emiri Decree No. 59 of 2015. They, specifically, will determine their headquarters in the respective Constituencies, receive the final electoral body list and notify the members. They will also provide all forms associated with the electoral process at their headquarters, after receiving them from the elections management committee, and coordinate with the constituency’s municipality to determine the places where candidates can campaign.

The committees may propose the opening of headquarters of the election centre committees within the constituency in coordination with the elections management committee. They may additionally identify the venues of seminars and meetings between candidates and members of the electoral bodies, as well as receiving requests for candidacy after ascertaining their adherence to the necessary conditions, and submit them to the Election Management Committee. They may also monitor the implementation of electoral campaign rules and regulations in the electoral constituency and report any violations to the Election Management Committee.

The articles of the resolution stipulate that coordination and communication between the electoral constituency committees and the Higher Committee should be conducted through the Election Management Committee, which may determine the necessary procedures for such communication. The constituency committees should hold their meetings at the invitation of their chairpersons, or at the request of the majority of members, or whenever needed.