UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Higher Committee For SCC Elections Issues Resolution To Form Constituency Committees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Higher Committee for SCC Elections issues resolution to form constituency committees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) The Higher Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, elections has issued Resolution No. 4 of 2019 on the formation of electoral constituency committees in the cities of Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalbaa, Dibba Al Hisn and Al Hamriyah and the areas of Al Bataeh, Mleiha and Al Madam.

The resolution was issued after reviewing Law No. 3 of 1999 on the establishment of SCC and the rules and amendments; Emiri Decree No. 59 of 2015 on the organisation of the SCC elections and the amendments; and Emiri Decree No. 15 of 2019 on the formation of the Higher Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council elections.

According to the resolution of the Higher Committee, the constituency committees will exercise all the functions and powers vested in them by Emiri Decree No. 59 of 2015. They, specifically, will determine their headquarters in the respective Constituencies, receive the final electoral body list and notify the members. They will also provide all forms associated with the electoral process at their headquarters, after receiving them from the elections management committee, and coordinate with the constituency’s municipality to determine the places where candidates can campaign.

The committees may propose the opening of headquarters of the election centre committees within the constituency in coordination with the elections management committee. They may additionally identify the venues of seminars and meetings between candidates and members of the electoral bodies, as well as receiving requests for candidacy after ascertaining their adherence to the necessary conditions, and submit them to the Election Management Committee. They may also monitor the implementation of electoral campaign rules and regulations in the electoral constituency and report any violations to the Election Management Committee.

The articles of the resolution stipulate that coordination and communication between the electoral constituency committees and the Higher Committee should be conducted through the Election Management Committee, which may determine the necessary procedures for such communication. The constituency committees should hold their meetings at the invitation of their chairpersons, or at the request of the majority of members, or whenever needed.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Sharjah May 2015 2019 All From

Recent Stories

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

4 minutes ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

4 minutes ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knig ..

14 minutes ago

DIG inspects security measures at polling stations ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.