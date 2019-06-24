Higher Committee for Sharjah Consultative Council elections holds meeting

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The Higher Committee for Elections to the Sharjah Consultative Council has discussed efforts to ensure smooth conduct of polls, in accordance with the directives and vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The committee met on Sunday at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office under the chairmanship of Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Legal Counsel and Director-General of the Legal Department at the Sharjah Ruler's Office. Dr bin Nasser discussed the various stages and procedures of the electoral process and the basic vision behind the whole exercise.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, President of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance, Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, Sultan Ali Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Consultative Council; Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Colonel Omar Sultan Abu Al-Zoud, Representative of Sharjah Police General Directorate and Adviser Yousef Hassan Al Ali as Rapporteur of the Committee.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Ali, a member of the Election Management Committee who presented an overview of the various stages of the 2019 electoral exercise.

The Committee discussed the operational plans of various electoral subcommittees and reviewed the tasks assigned to them, focusing on increasing the community awareness and promotion of future electoral processes as well as technical requirements to ensure their smooth conduct.

The Higher Committee also discussed the mechanisms to strengthen the participation of various community groups who meet the electoral conditions.

Dr Mansour bin Nassar said the Higher Committee is focusing its efforts on enhancing the parliamentary process in the Emirate in line with the policy of empowerment and political participation embraced by the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He stressed the Committee’s keenness to achieve the vision of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, to enhance the Shura march and to preserve and add to the gains of Sharjah’s previous electoral experience.

Bin Nassar stressed that one of the committee's priorities is to raise awareness among members of the society on the significance of their participation whether through nomination for membership in the Consultative Council or voting.

Towards the end of the meeting, members of the Committee discussed the results of the 2015-2016 Sharjah Consultative Council elections and the administrative procedures related to upcoming elections, as well as the readiness of all parties and the integration of their roles towards enhancing the results of the electoral process. They additionally exchanged views on preparations for the next phase.