ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) will host its first-ever Women’s Forum, bringing together powerful female leaders, officials, and activists for a virtual discussion focusing on "Hopes and Challenges in a Post-COVID Era."

The March 8th forum will focus on how the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated and increased the challenges women face around the globe, from vulnerable refugees to working mothers.

Vice President of Costa Rica Epsy Campbell Barr, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Al Kaabi, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem, former Director-General of UNESCO Irina Bokova, Secretary-General of Religions for Peace Azza Karam, Ambassador Susan Esserman, and activist Latifa Ibn Ziaten, who was recently awarded the 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, will share their perspectives and suggestions for how to support women during and after the COVID-19 crisis, at both local and international levels, and how women can assume their role in promoting human fraternity worldwide.

"Despite the enormous challenges women are facing around the world, we count on the ability of these distinguished female leaders to raise awareness about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women worldwide and to cultivate effective solutions to help women overcome these challenges," said Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, HCHF Secretary-General.