Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equitable distribution mechanism of COVID-19 vaccines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity convened its ninth periodical meeting virtually to discuss HCHF’s projects and future plans aiming to implement HFD’s principles, in addition to the most recent world developments regarding humanitarian situations and issues.

HCHF members stressed the significance of joint action and solidarity to respond to current global crises due to the escalation of hate speech, discrimination, and using religion as a justification for violence, given its adverse impacts on world peace and community stabilisation, emphasising the need to differentiate between terrorist crimes committed in the name of religions, and the religions which reject violence and insulting others, specially that achieving happiness is a central issue in all religions.

HCHF members commended the tremendous scientific efforts being made to develop COVID-19 vaccines, which've created hope for the end of the crisis that humanity at large has been suffering from over the past period.

They've called for the adoption of a nonprofit global mechanism securing global equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and for removing all obstacles that may prevent poor peoples and residents of remote areas from getting their fair share. They also called for ensuring a fair share of the vaccines for refugees and displaced people around the world, whose conditions may prevent them from affording or accessing enough vaccines.

The virtual meeting also addressed several projects that the committee is jointly working on implementing with its international partners, like the Youth100Faith Project, under the patronage of His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, to engage youth in ensuring Human Fraternity, particularly the Human Fraternity education and Leadership for Peace project, and other projects aimed to promote cooperation for disseminating and implementing values of coexistence, peace and human fraternity.