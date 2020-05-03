Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day of prayer to end COVID-19 pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity has called on people all over the world to pray to God for an end to the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, noting that the world is facing a great danger that threatens the lives of millions of people around the world due to the growing spread of the virus.

The Committee invited believers of the world of any and all faiths to make Thursday, 14th May, "a day for fasting, prayers, and supplications for the good of all humanity."

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, said, "Each one, from wherever they are and according to the teachings of their religion, faith, or sect, should appeal to God to lift this pandemic off us and the entire world, to rescue us all from this adversity."

The Committee called on people to ask God "to inspire scientists to find a cure that can turn back this disease, and to save the whole world from the health, economic, and human repercussions of this serious pandemic."

It urged "all religious leaders and peoples around the world to respond to this call for humanity and together beseech God Almighty to safeguard the entire world, to help us overcome this pandemic, to restore security, stability, healthiness, and prosperity, so that, after this pandemic is over, our world will become a better place for humanity and fraternity than ever before.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity was established last year as a concrete response to the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

The Committee comprises a diverse set of international religious leaders, educational scholars and cultural leaders who were inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity, and are dedicated to sharing its message of mutual understanding and peace.

They have been tasked with acting on the aspirations outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity and will meet with religious leaders, heads of international organisations and others across the world to support and spread the values of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.