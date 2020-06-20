UrduPoint.com
Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity Calls For Improving Living Conditions Of Refugees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 09:45 PM

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for improving living conditions of refugees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity has called for doubling efforts to improve the living conditions of refugees in their host communities against the backdrop of the global health crisis the world is reeling under.

This came in a statement marking the World Refugee Day, observed on June 20th every year, where the committee said that refugees now account for one percent of the world population, most of whom are living under extremely tough conditions.

The committee expressed appreciation for the efforts made by several organisations and countries all over the world to alleviate the suffering of these refugees, highlighting in the meantime the contributions made by them to their host nations, primarily their volunteering efforts in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

It stressed that the only permanent solution to the refugee crisis is to put an end to all forms of violence, conflicts, wars and discrimination which compel millions of people annually to leave their own countries.

"As such, the world is in a dire need of strong will to establish peace and show solidarity for these refugees to return to their respective homelands and enjoy all their rights to peace, security and decent life," added the statement.

