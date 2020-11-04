UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity Condemns Recent Terrorist Attacks

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:15 PM

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity condemns recent terrorist attacks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that hit several world capitals and cities, most recently in the Austrian Capital Vienna and Kabul University in Afghanistan, in addition to the terror attacks in Paris and Nice, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several innocent people.

The Committee strongly rejected all forms of violence, terrorism and discrimination on any ground, whatever be its justification or allegation, expressing its solidarity with the victims of terrorist crimes, hate speech and discrimination. Stressing the need to promote the values of coexistence, tolerance and peace, it said that these criminal incidents should not be associated with any religion, as it is totally against the teachings of all religions.

The Committee explained that the growing terror incidents, hate speech and discrimination in the last few days underlined the need for an urgent global strategy to combat these ideologies and to take urgent action against it based on the values and principles of the "Human Fraternity Document", which stressed the importance of drafting international legislation criminalising all forms of hatred, racism and discrimination.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World Vienna Nice Paris Criminals All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

18 minutes ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

33 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

43 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

48 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.