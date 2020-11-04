Higher Committee of Human Fraternity condemns recent terrorist attacks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that hit several world capitals and cities, most recently in the Austrian Capital Vienna and Kabul University in Afghanistan, in addition to the terror attacks in Paris and Nice, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several innocent people.

The Committee strongly rejected all forms of violence, terrorism and discrimination on any ground, whatever be its justification or allegation, expressing its solidarity with the victims of terrorist crimes, hate speech and discrimination. Stressing the need to promote the values of coexistence, tolerance and peace, it said that these criminal incidents should not be associated with any religion, as it is totally against the teachings of all religions.

The Committee explained that the growing terror incidents, hate speech and discrimination in the last few days underlined the need for an urgent global strategy to combat these ideologies and to take urgent action against it based on the values and principles of the "Human Fraternity Document", which stressed the importance of drafting international legislation criminalising all forms of hatred, racism and discrimination.