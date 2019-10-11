UrduPoint.com
Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity Condemns Attack On Synagogue In Germany

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity condemns attack on synagogue in Germany

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity strongly has condemned the terrorist attack on a Jewish synagogue in the city of Halle in Eastern Germany, which led to two deaths and multiple injuries.

In a statement today, the committee reiterated that such offensives on places of worship are an "attack on all humanity and contravene the sanctity of holy sites and the freedom of religious expression."

The committee extended its "deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this barbaric act while wishing the injured a speedy recovery."

"The Committee wishes to bring to light the Human Fraternity Document, signed by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Pope Francis this past February in Abu Dhabi, and its stance on the protection of holy places, which stated, "The protection of places of worship – synagogues, churches and mosques – is a duty guaranteed by religions, human values, laws and international agreements.

Every attempt to attack places of worship or threaten them by violent assaults, bombings or destruction, is a deviation from the teachings of religions as well as a clear violation of international law," concluded the statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

