Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity Expresses Solidarity With Lebanon After Explosion, Calls For Speedy Delivery Of Assistance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:15 AM

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity expresses solidarity with Lebanon after explosion, calls for speedy delivery of assistance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, HCHF, has expressed its deep solidarity and sympathy with the Lebanese people and the casualties of the violent explosion that hit the Lebanese Capital, Beirut, on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Committee called for a quick and effective delivery of medical assistance and relief aid for those affected. "These tragic circumstances necessitate real solidarity among all Lebanese people, and from all members of the human family," it said.

"HCHF extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the people of Lebanon, and to the families of victims, and expresses its wishes for the quick recovery of those injured," it added.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity comprises a diverse set of international religious leaders, educational scholars and cultural leaders who were inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity - which was signed in 2019 by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar in Abu Dhabi - and are dedicated to sharing its message of mutual understanding and peace.

