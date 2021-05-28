Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, FIFA discuss power of football to promote human fraternity

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, and FIFA Secretary-General, Fatma Samoura, discussed football’s power to promote human fraternity, during a meeting at FIFA’s headquarters on Tuesday.

"I firmly believe in the power of football to create solidarity and unity among peoples," said Judge Abdelsalam, adding that FIFA plays an "important role in reinforcing humanitarian values throughout the world." He also said he was happy that FIFA is interested in this area and that it shares the same goals of human fraternity with the HCHF.

Samoura said that FIFA is making sure it prioritises human rights in all its work and that it has units dedicated to sustainability, human rights, education, and protecting children from abuse.

FIFA’s Chief Education and Social Responsibility Officer Joyce Cook highlighted FIFA’s commitment to taking climate change seriously, as well as taking steps for child protection.

Judge Abdelsalam stressed the similar philosophies and missions between the two organisations and said the FIFA World Cup 2022 provides an opportunity for potential collaboration between the two organizations in the fields of human rights, human fraternity, and equality.

"These are principles that the HCHF strongly believes in and can help FIFA promote, based on the principles outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayyeb in Abu Dhabi in 2019," said Judge Abdelsalam.

"Football has a big role to play in teaching youth the values of human fraternity and working with FIFA is much needed as the organisation affects millions of people around the world. Maximising such and impact to promote the value of peaceful coexistence worldwide is very important for humanity," he added.

The HCHF Secretary-General also met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who expressed his pleasure in meeting Judge Abdelsalam, and expressed support for the message of human fraternity, which is aligned with the values of the FIFA organization.