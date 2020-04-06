UrduPoint.com
Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity Hails International Day Of Conscience, Calls For Synergy, Concerted Action In Fighting COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity hails International Day of Conscience, calls for synergy, concerted action in fighting COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity has commended the global celebration of the International Day of Conscience under the title, 'Promoting the Culture of Peace with love and Conscience'.

The International Day of Conscience is an initiative by the Bahraini Prime Minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who called for designating 5 April to observe the occasion.

In a statement today, the Committee said the occasion gains its international recognition from the current trying times the world is going through as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 1.2 million people across the world in addition to over 60,000 fatalities.

The Committee urged the international community to develop a radical solution to the crisis, calling for concerted action and global synergy to put an end to all forms of discrimination and social exclusion.

