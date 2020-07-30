Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity held its eighth meeting on Wednesday via videoconferencing.

At the start of the meeting, the committee highlighted the key role of religious organisations in reinforcing global solidarity in the face of crises. It also discussed the criteria of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which aims to encourage governments, institutions and individuals to adopt the principles of human fraternity.

The award was established as part of the pledge of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to promote human fraternity.

During the meeting, consultations took place on those nominated to join the award’s jury while the committee highlighted its keenness to choose leading international humanitarian personalities from around the world to become jury members, as well as adopt rules and mechanisms that will ensure the jury’s neutrality and transparency.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the Abrahamic Family House, which includes a mosque, church and synagogue within the same space for the first time, reflecting the joint values of the three religions and enabling everyone to gather in one place to communicate and interact. The project is expected to be completed in the middle of 2022.

The committee stressed the importance of communicating with the youth, women’s empowerment, and fighting all forms of discrimination they are suffering from around the world.