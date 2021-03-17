UrduPoint.com
Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity Holds Interactive Meeting With UNHCR’s Youth Advisory Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Mohammed Abdulsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, held an interactive virtual meeting with the Youth Advisory Council of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to discuss the hurdles and challenges facing refugees around the world and how humanitarian initiatives can help them overcome these challenges.

During the meeting, Abdulsalam stated that the refugee issue is a priority of His Eminence Grand Imam Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

Therefore, it is clearly represented in the Human Fraternity Document, which calls for solidarity with refugees, he added.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity is cooperating with international organisations, most notably the UNHCR, to help refugees and highlight their problems, he noted while expressing the committee’s keenness to further cooperate with the UNHCR and listen to suggestions from the youth members of the council related to refugee issues.

