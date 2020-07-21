UrduPoint.com
Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity Participates In ICESCO Forum On Role Of Religious Leaders In Facing Crises

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates in ICESCO forum on role of religious leaders in facing crises

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) During its participation in a forum organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, ICESCO, on the role of religious leaders in facing crises, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called for coordinating humanitarian efforts to serve humanity.

In his speech at the event, Mohammed Abdulsalam, Secretary-General of the Committee, said that the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the fact that religious values can help achieve progress and development, as they promote solidarity, human fraternity and coexistence.

The dialogue between Al-Azhar and the Catholic Church, which led to the signing of the Human Fraternity Document in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, is a proof of the role of religious leaders in promoting tolerance and human fraternity, he added while calling for future cooperation between religious leaders and humanitarian organisations.

He also stressed that the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity was launched to encourage institutions and individuals working in the field of tolerance and coexistence, as well as to support notably individuals, institutions, countries and organisations, and promote the noble values embodied in the document.

