Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity Stresses Need To Reinforce Tolerance, Coexistence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:45 PM

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity stresses need to reinforce tolerance, coexistence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity issued a statement calling on everyone concerned to avoid any step that will halt dialogue and communication and promote tension and hatred among followers of different religions, stressing the need to reinforce the values of tolerance and coexistence.

The committee’s statement also pointed out that this stance is based on the Human Fraternity Document signed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

The document stipulates that the protection of places of worship, including temples, churches and mosques, is a duty of all religions and is part of all social values and international treaties, and all attempts to attack places of worship are a clear violation of religious teachings and international law.

The committee affirmed that places of worship have a special place in the hearts of believers, and should always remain symbols of peace and compassion for everyone, and should not be used to cause divisions at a time when the world needs religions to promote human solidarity, tolerance and fraternity among peoples more than ever.

